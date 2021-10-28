Moscow expects NATO to review its approach to training extremists in Ukraine — statement

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow states the unacceptability of Ukrainian radicals being trained by Western military instructors and expects that NATO countries will review their cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, considering the recent University of Washington investigation on this issue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We would like to note the complete unacceptability of interaction between Western governments and NGOs they sponsor with extremist nationalistic forces in Ukraine. The military training of neo-Nazis is not only unacceptable, it is unthinkable in principle and extremely dangerous, including for Ukraine itself," Zakharova said.

In late September, the University of Washington published an article, detailing the ties between the Centuria far-right group with Ukraine’s National Ground Forces Academy.

"We expect that foreign partners, NATO member states first and foremost, will eventually examine the Washington University report and will at least review the modality of their cooperation with the Defense Ministry of Ukraine," Zakharova said.

"Hundreds of thousands of photos that evidence the training of extremist and nationalists in Ukraine, including with NATO money and with NATO participation, are widespread on the Internet, on the personal pages of these people. Not only do they make no effort to hide their views, they are proud of them and seek to impose them on society. They do everything to train society, even the civic society in Ukraine, to this new normal. Why have public organizations that fight for the supreme principles of humanism been turning a blind eye to this for so many years?" the spokeswoman noted.