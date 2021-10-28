Russia looks into possibility of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow is looking into the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and evacuating citizens of Russia, other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, and Afghan students, who attend full-time classes at Russian universities, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"In the light of the complicated humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan the possibility is being considered of delivering a consignment of urgent humanitarian aid, including essentials and medicines. As for the evacuation of citizens of Russia and other CSTO and CIS member-states, their relatives and also Afghan students that attend full-time classes at Russian universities, this question is being considered jointly by the organizations concerned. Visa support is provided to all those who need it. We will keep you updated on the further developments," Zakharova said.

On October 20, the participants in the Moscow format talks on Afghanistan called for urgent humanitarian and economic assistance in restoring the country. The participating parties suggested launching a collective initiative for promptly convening a UN-sponsored major international donor conference.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, while the radicals entered the capital Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6, the Taliban said it had put the whole territory of Afghanistan under control and on September 7 unveiled the composition of its interim Cabinet of Ministers, whose legitimacy has not been recognized by any country so far.