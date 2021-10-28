Diplomat upbeat on prospects for mutual Russia-EU recognition of COVID passports

VERONA, October 28. /TASS/. The process of mutually recognizing COVID-19 vaccination certificates between Russia and the European Union has been launched and has favorable prospects, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters on the sidelines of the 14th Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday.

"The process is underway, but an entire range of questions required clarification. Nevertheless, the process was launched in the summer, and we hope it will generate positive momentum," he said, responding to a question on the matter.

Pankin clarified that the mutual recognition of vaccination passports differs from that of the jab itself. As an example, he cited the Chinese coronavirus vaccines which are recognized by the World Health Organization, while many countries have not yet accepted Chinese COVID-19 certificates.

Commenting on the process of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognizing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Pankin noted that the procedure gained new impetus and there are favorable prospects toward completing this process. "Like any procedure, everything can take a while. The EMA does not commit itself to approving vaccines within a certain period of time, the process can be prolonged and adjusted. Politics plays a role, but there are some working details," he said.

Currently, Moscow and the EU have been negotiating over the mutual recognition of vaccine passports. Russia’s Sputnik V jab has not yet received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) green light for use in the European Union. Member countries which use Sputnik V, such as Hungary, have the right to issue European digital vaccination certificates for it. Other EU members are free to accept these documents on their own initiative.