Many countries trying to spoil Russia-Africa relations — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. With respect to an article released by the Al-Shorouk newspaper over the allegedly "rock bottom" relations between Russia and Morocco, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the fact that several countries have been attempting to drive a wedge into Moscow’s bilateral ties with African countries through disinformation. The ministry called the publication fake and pseudo analytics.

"It’s no secret that many extra-regional players are extremely annoyed by Moscow’s strengthening relations with Algeria, Mali, Morocco and other states of the region and resort to disinformation in order to drive a wedge into our bilateral relations and damage them," the ministry specified. "It’s truly unfortunate that Muhammad Muslim decided not to delve into the substance of the matter, he just released this fake news with pseudo analytics in a bid to gain the favor of our opponents.

The ministry drew attention to the article "Russia in Africa" published by the Al-Shorouk newspaper which "undoubtedly, claims a prize in two categories at once - "A classic example of disinformation" and "Pseudo analytics."

"The information about Russian-Moroccan relations "heated to the breaking point", including due to the strengthening of Russia's cooperation with Algeria, which Muslim writes about, exists only in the imagination of the writer at Al Shourouk. As a matter of fact, a credible Moroccan publication www.le360.ma provides a link to the source of the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs which categorically refuted the speculations that appeared on the crisis in the relations. The Russian Foreign Ministry did likewise," the ministry concluded.