China resolutely against any contacts between Taiwan, US, says Beijing

BEIJING, October 28. /TASS/. Beijing is resolutely against any contacts between Taipei and Washington and urges the US to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, commenting on a statement by the head of Taiwan’s administration that several American instructors are working on the island while Taiwan is cooperating with the US to increase its defense capabilities.

"As for Taiwan’s issue, the US should adhere to the ‘one China’ concept and three Chinese-US joint communiques and should not make up anything unilaterally," he said at a regular briefing. "We are firmly against any forms of official and military contacts between the US and Taiwan. We are against the US meddling in China’s internal affairs," the diplomat insisted. According to him, the aspiration of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the so-called "Taiwan’s independence’ does not change the fact that Taiwan is part of China. The spokesman also noted that nobody should underestimate the Chinese people’s decisiveness, will and vast capabilities to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Wednesday, in an interview with CNN, Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen said that several American instructors were working in Taiwan, the island was cooperating with the US to increase its defense capability. At the same time, she didn’t specify how many US experts were on the island, noting that it was "not as many as people thought."

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces. This position is supported by most countries, including Russia.