Turkish Parliament extends Armed Forces’ mandate in Syria, Iraq for two years

ANKARA, October 26. /TASS/. The Turkish parliament approved the government’s request to extend the Armed Forces’ mandate in Syria and Iraq for two years. The vote took place on Tuesday.

In accordance with the mandate, the Turkish Army can carry out combat operations beyond national borders - in Syria and Iraq. It also makes it possible to deploy contingents and military bases of states that support the Turkish Armed Forces on the Turkish territory.

In the past, Turkey carried out three military operations in Syria: the Euphrates Shield, the Olive Branch and the Peace Spring. These operations led to the establishment of a buffer security between Syria’s A’zaz and Jarabulus, occupation of Afrin and seizure of control over the territory east of Euphrates.

Besides, Turkish forces periodically carry out strike at the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets in Iraq, which include camps, shelters, command posts and ammunition depots.

Cross-border operations must be sanctioned by the Turkish Parliament, which has been extending the year-long mandate for the past eight years. Ankara considers the PKK a terror group and one of the main threats to its national security.