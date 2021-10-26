No plans to impose lockdown in Moscow — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. There are no plans to impose a lockdown in Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is no lockdown in Moscow and no lockdown is planned," he pointed out.

Peskov added that regional authorities had the right to extend coronavirus restrictions depending on the situation in their regions.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring paid non-working days between October 30 through November 7. Some of the country's regions are introducing severe restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus. In particular, eating facilities, most shops, movie theaters and other public places will be closed in Moscow and St. Petersburg.