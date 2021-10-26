Sudanese leader ordered to abolish trade unions and associations — TV

CAIRO, October 26. /TASS/. Sudan's de-facto leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, ordered the dissolution of trade unions and professional associations, the Al-Hadith TV channel reported on Tuesday.

It is noted that the military chief adopted six new resolutions. No further details have been provided.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok along with several high-ranking officials and prominent politicians in the small hours of Monday. The country’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, ousted the top authorities and imposed a state of emergency.

He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration, which sets the framework of the interim period following the overthrow of Sudan’s previous President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and set the relations between the military and civilian authorities.