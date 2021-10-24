Voter turnout at Uzbekistan’s presidential election exceeds 70%

TASHKENT, October 24. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential elections in Uzbekistan exceeded 70% at 17:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time), Bakhrom Kuchkarov, deputy chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

"More than 15 million people had cast their votes by 17:30 local time. The voter turnout exceeded 70%," he said, adding that the CEC was monitoring the voting process and registered a number of violations.

Uzbekistan is holding presidential elections on Sunday. Five candidates, including incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, are vying for the presidential office. The voting will stop at 20:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time). The country has around 19.9 million eligible voters. According to the CEC data, the voter turnout exceeded 33% by 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 a.m. Moscow time), which was enough to recognize the voting as valid.