Moscow-led bloc’s drills covered by over 140 journalists from 13 countries

KHARB-MAIDON PRACTICE RANGE /Tajikistan/, October 23. /TASS/. Media representatives from 13 countries covered the joint strategic exercises conducted by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, a military bloc of post-Soviet nations), which ended on Saturday in Tajikistan, the drills’ press center said.

The press center had been put up at the Kharb-Maidon practice range, so the journalists were able to watch the war games, to ask the top brass questions and to shoot videos. Many foreign journalists had previously covered the Zapad 2021 strategic exercise and other military drills.

"A total of 142 journalists from CSTO member states, as well as from such states as the UK, Vietnam, Germany, China, the US and Japan were accredited to cover the CSTO exercises," the press center said.

On October 18, the post-Soviet security bloc kicked off the Echelon 2021 and Search 2021 special drills and the Interaction 2021 joint maneuvers as part of the CSTO Combat Brotherhood 2021 operational and strategic exercise in Tajikistan. Over 4,000 troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and more than 500 items of military hardware took part in the drills.