Moscow talks call for peace in Afghanistan, Taliban say

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The countries participating in the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan are convinced that peace and stability should come to the country, Khairullah Khairkhwa, the information and culture minister in the new interim Afghan government, who was appointed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), said at the news conference after the talks on Wednesday.

"It was a very good and productive meeting. All the participants agreed that Afghanistan needs peace and stability. They were also solidary on the need for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan," he pointed out.

Additionally, according to the minister, the meeting agreed that Washington should unfreeze the accounts of Afghanistan’s Central Bank, which is about $9.4 billion.

"Almost all the countries were unanimous that the United States has to stop imposing financial restrictions on Afghanistan at the soonest possible time. All those [frozen] funds belong to the people of Afghanistan, so Americans have no right to freeze that money," Khairkhwa added.

The Moscow Format was established in 2017, based on a six-party consultation mechanism of the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.