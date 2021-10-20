Interim Afghan government persecutes no one — delegation head

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The interim cabinet of Afghanistan does everything it can to ensure the safety of the population and does not persecute anyone, Acting Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said after the Moscow Format talks on Afghanistan Wednesday.

"I can assure you that the new Afghan government does everything it can to ensure the security of the country and its people. Nobody is being persecuted based on ethnic, religious, linguistic, gender or other differences," he said.

Following the US’s announcement of withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a wide-scale campaign to take over the country. On August 15, the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, and on September 7, the movement announced the interim cabinet that has not yet been recognized by any state.