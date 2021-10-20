Nationwide census will go ahead as planned, Russia’s statistics service pledges

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The nationwide census will be held as usual, as census takers will continue to visit households, but the protective measures against coronavirus will be tightened for both them and interviewees, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

"Enumerators will carry on working as usual, and they will be visiting households, but safety measures will be tightened," the press service told reporters.

The statistics service said that all census takers would be provided with personal protective equipment - as part of their work. They also will be regularly tested for coronavirus and the frequency of this procedure will be determined by the Russian health regulator.

"Rospotrebnadzor [the regulator] oversees how often it has to be done and whether it is possible to test census takers every day. In our turn, we remind everyone that the safest way to take the census is to fill out a census form on the online registry of public services," the press service explained.

Under a decree of the Russian government, a nationwide census is being held on October 15 through November 14, 2021 in digital format. The traditional ways of polling have also included the possibility of filling in a census questionnaire online on the public services portal. The results of the first stage of the census will have been published by May 31, 2022 and the results of the second stage by December 31, 2022.