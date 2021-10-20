Russia working towards delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Moscow is working towards the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on the sidelines of the third round of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan.

"We are working on it. We will let you know as soon as there is a date," he said in response to a TASS question.

Zhirnov added that the issue did not depend on Wednesday's consultations.

Moscow is hosting the third round of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.