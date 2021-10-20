Tokyo certain North Korea’s missile tests pose threat to entire world community

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. The Japanese government believes that Pyongyang’s missile launches pose a threat to the countries’ neighbors and to the entire international community, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Wednesday at a press conference in Tokyo.

"North Korea’s nuclear missile activity, including its recent launches, endangers peace and security in our country, region and the whole international community," he said. Isozaki added that Pyongyang’s recent missile launches were a "clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions" pointing out that the Japanese authorities would continue their close cooperation with the US, South Korea and the entire international community over the North Korean issue. He also was confident that given the evolving North Korean nuclear missile program, Tokyo would have to bolster its missile defense system.

Earlier, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced that on October 19 a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was successfully tested.