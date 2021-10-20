At least 13 people killed in bus explosion in Damascus — SANA

BEIRUT, October 20. /TASS/. At least 13 servicemen were killed in a bus explosion in Syria’s Damascus, the SANA news agency reported. According to its information, three people were wounded.

According to a source in Damascus’ police directorate, terrorists triggered two explosive devices planted inside the bus in one of the busiest downtown areas near the President Bridge.

Expert Husam Shuayeb told Al Mayadeen that the terror attack occurred in the morning when many residents were heading to work and schoolchildren and students - to class.

"Syria’s adversaries want to send a signal that terrorist cells are active in the capital and the situation there is unstable. This is done in order to prevent the resumption of the operations of foreign embassies in Damascus and the establishment of ties with Arab states," he noted.

Detonation specialists who arrived at the site of the incident disarmed another explosive device planted nearby. Syrian servicemen were killed, there were no reports of injuries among civilians.

On August 4, a bus carrying Syrian servicemen exploded in Damascus near the entrance to the Masaken al-Haras military residences. The driver was killed, three soldiers were taken to hospital.