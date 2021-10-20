Powerful blast rocks Kabul, casualties reported — TV channel

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A powerful blast rocked Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, the 1TV channel reported citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

According to the TV channel, the explosion occurred in the Deh Mazang downtown district across from the border police headquarters. An individual tossed a grenade inside a passing vehicle belonging to the Taliban militants (outlawed in Russia).

Afghan Interior Ministry spokeswoman Kari Said Hosti confirmed the incident and said two militants were wounded.