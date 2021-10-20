UN Security Council to discuss North Korean missile launches on Wednesday — sources

NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches on Wednesday behind closed doors, sources in the international organization have told TASS.

One source told TASS the issue "will be [discussed] tomorrow" in the format that does not envisage media attendance.

Another source also confirmed to TASS that the discussion was expected to take place.

Earlier, North Korea confirmed that it had successfully fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on October 19.