Taliban want to convey position of new Afghan cabinet at Moscow meeting — statement

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will try to convey the position of their interim government in Afghanistan to the countries of the region and the entire world during the consultations on Afghanistan in the Moscow format due to be held on October 20, Taliban Spokesman and Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on Tuesday.

"Meetings in the Moscow format began in 2017 <…>. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA, the name of the country used by the Taliban - TASS) have been taking part in these meetings and expressed its position from the beginning. Now that big changes have taken place in Afghanistan and the IEA actually controls the country, we want to get the position of the Islamic government across to the countries of the region and the entire world," he said.

According to Mujahid, the Taliban plan both bilateral and multilateral contacts on a number of issues on the sidelines of the upcoming conference in Moscow.

The Taliban said earlier that their delegation to the consultations in Moscow would be led by Acting Deputy Prime Minister mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi. Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and a number of other ministers will be among the delegation’s members.

The Moscow format was established in 2017 on the basis of the six-lateral mechanism of consultations between Russian, Afghan, Indian, Iranian, Chinese, and Pakistani special envoys.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. The government is formed by Taliban members only, who mostly represent the biggest ethnic group in Afghanistan, the Pashtun.

Following this, many countries said that such a government could not be considered as inclusive and called on the Taliban to include delegates from ethnic and religious minorities, as well as women into it.