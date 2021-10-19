Iran’s full-fledged SCO membership to foster Tehran’s cooperation with Moscow — Shoigu

TEHRAN, October 19. /TASS/. Iran’s full-fledged accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will improve interaction between Tehran and Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Bagheri in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Iran’s official membership in the SCO will strengthen its cooperation with the organization’s member states, including Russia," the Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Shoigu as saying.

As the Russian defense chief pointed out, "Iran is an active player in the region, especially in Syria and Moscow is interested in developing relations with Tehran."

Chief of the Iranian General Staff Bagheri arrived in Moscow on an official four-day visit on October 17. On Monday, he held negotiations with Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.