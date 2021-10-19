North Korea test fires ballistic missile covering 430-450 km in distance — Yonhap

SEOUL, October 19. /TASS/. The missile that North Korea launched on Tuesday flew 430-450 kilometers (267-279 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 60 kilometers, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday morning the DPRK launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan from the city of Sinpo in the South Hamgyong Province. As Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reported, Tokyo believes that North Korea tested two ballistic missiles.

The Yonhap news agency also reported, citing South Korea's official of Unification Ministry, that Pyongyang didn’t give any prior notice to Seoul on the imminent launch of a ballistic missile through its established communications channels.

"The liaison call took place as usual this morning. [North Korea] made no mention related to today's situation," the news agency said, citing a South Korean official.

Pyongyang and Seoul hold regular daily phone calls via the liaison office at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time (at 03:00 and 11:00 Moscow Time). The North Korean missile launch occurred at 10:17 local time (at 04:17 Moscow Time).

The military of the Republic of Korea believes that Pyongyang may have tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile. Earlier, North Korea launched missiles of this type in 2015 and 2019. Pyongyang’s missile test was the eighth this year. At the end of September, North Korea launched a new Hwason-8 hypersonic missile towards the Sea of Japan for the first time.