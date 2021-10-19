Tokyo voices protest to Pyongyang over launch of ballistic missiles

TOKYO, October 19. /TASS/. The Japanese leadership has voiced a protest to North Korea in relation to the launch of two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference in Tokyo.

"Such launches violate the UN Security Council resolutions. This is deeply regrettable. Hence, we expressed a protest through diplomatic channels," Isozaki stated.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted that Tokyo was currently assessing the details of the launch. Further details about the type of missiles and the area of their impact have not been provided yet. Following North Korea’s launches, the Office of the Japanese Prime Minister held an emergency meeting.

Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces previously announced the launch of one ballistic missile by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan. According to its data, the missile was fired not far from the coastal city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province.