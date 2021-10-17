Iranian Chief of General Staff says plans to discuss Afghanistan while in Russia

TEHERAN, October 17. /TASS/. Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said upon arrival on a visit to Russia he plans to discuss issues of arms supplies and the situation in Afghanistan.

"The situation in Afghanistan will be among the topics to be discussed by the sides during this visit," he said. His speech was aired by the Iranian state television on Sunday.

Apart from that, he noted that "Teheran and Moscow have an agreement of arms supplies after the [UNSC] embargo expires." "During the visit, we will speak with the Russian side about it," he said.