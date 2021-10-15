{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 237 Russians over parliamentary polls in Crimea, Donbass

Most of these people are members of election commissions

KIEV, October 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions against 237 more people involved in the organization of the voting at Russia’s parliamentary elections in Crimea and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass, the Council’s secretary Alexei Danilov said on Friday.

"A decision was taken today concerning those people who took part in the voting - organized the voting in Crimea and in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," he said, adding that the sanctions apply to 237 people.

According to Danilov, most of these people are members of election commissions.

Earlier, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 95 people whom it claimed to be involved in the organization of elections to the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) in Crimea.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

Despite the overwhelming results of the referendum, Ukraine still refuses to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

On July 20, Russia’s Central Election Commission allowed residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) who have Russian passports to take part in the elections to the Russian State Duma in the online format. They could also take part in the voting offline at polling stations in Russia’s southern Rostov region. Around 50 such polling stations were organized.

Voting at the elections to the Russian State Duma was held on September 17,18, and 19.

US warship Chafee operated in Sea of Japan in line with international law - US Navy
The press office of the US Pacific Fleet also stated that The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement regarding an incident with the US Navy’s guided missile destroyer Chafee was false
Read more
Taliban to visit Russia next week to take part in talks on Afghanistan, says diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow was concerned over the ongoing terrorist activity of IS militants in Afghanistan
Read more
First regiment of S-500 air defense systems to defend Moscow — source
The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system
Read more
Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue — Russian diplomat
Victoria Nuland took a rather long list of issues to Washington that Moscow outlined as necessary for prompt resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Diplomat rejects prospect of US stationing forces in Uzbekistan to ‘combat terrorism’
Earlier, US-based news outlet Politico reported that Pentagon officials intend to visit Uzbekistan this month to discuss the possibility of deploying counterterrorism forces for striking extremist positions in Afghanistan
Read more
Putin says China has no need to use weapons to solve its problems
Disputes on the South China Sea should be resolved solely by the countries of the region and external meddling is inadmissible, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Putin appoints ex-Crimean prosecutor Russia’s envoy to Cape Verde
Natalya Poklonskaya served as Deputy Chairperson of the 7th State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs
Read more
German Cabinet rejects allegations of Russia’s non-compliance with gas supply contracts
The German authorities pointed to the fact that "various factors led to a significant increase in prices"
Read more
First string of Nord Stream 2 almost filled with gas — lawmaker
Pavel Zavalny also expressed hope that the gas pipeline certification process will end in this year and commercial deliveries will start before 2021 year-end
Read more
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Read more
Diplomat warns Japanese PM’s ultimatums on Kuril Islands delay prospect of solving issue
Moscow’s invariable stance is that Japan should accept the full outcome of World War II, including the legitimacy of Russia’s possession of the southern Kuril Islands as a top priority step in this direction, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia lifts restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland, UAE
Russia will also resume air service with another nine countries starting November 9
Read more
Kiev needs to settle Donbass conflict on its own, says Kremlin spokesman
"There have not been any of our military units in Ukraine’s southeast," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia’s Lavrov surprised by persistent Western efforts to proceed with Normandy format
The Russian foreign minister also mentioned the EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev. In a joint statement, Russia "was directly named the aggressor." "In such very rude, I would say, categorical terms, we are asked to fulfill the Minsk agreements since, as it was stated, we are a party to this document. This is far from and opposite to the truth," he noted
Read more
Russia’s daily COVID-19 incidence hits all-time high of over 31,290 cases
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll reached the all-time high number of 986 since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Israeli F-16s attacked target in Syria’s Homs on October 13 — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the military official, the Syrian military command decided not to engage air defense systems, because two civilian aircraft, en route from Dubai to Beirut and from Baghdad to Damascus, were present in the air defense area of effect
Read more
World Bank president calls ‘informative’ talks with Russian deputy prime minister
Malpass and Overchuk discussed climate change and energy sector reforms
Read more
Further increase of gas transit through Ukrainian system dangerous, Putin notes
The Russian president explained that the wear of the Ukrainian gas transit system is above 80%
Read more
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 15th
Read more
Russian diplomat Zakharova slams EU’s new set of sanctions against Russia as hypocrisy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman stressed that any "sanctions decisions," which were made bypassing the UN Security Council, are illegitimate from the international legal stance
Read more
Irresponsible politicians in Ukraine wish to nationalize gas in underground tanks — Putin
the Russian president stressed that part of the amount of gas Europe needed had been kept in Ukrainian underground storage reservoirs and a considerable amount of it belonged not to Ukrainian operators, but to European and private ones
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Arctic reefer ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles
Earlier, it was reported that the Ivan Papanin-class multi-purpose reefer transport will be capable of traveling along the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker support thanks to its ice-reinforced hull, the Azipod electric propulsion system, and an ice-type radar station
Read more
Russia, China kick off joint naval maneuvers in Sea of Japan
In the course of their joint maneuvers, the crews of the warships will practice joint tactical maneuvering and mine countermeasures for naval groups, hold artillery firings against sea targets and hunt down and block a notional enemy’s submarine
Read more
Arms race underway after US withdrawal from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, says Putin
The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty was terminated on June 13, 2002, following the unilateral US withdrawal
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss new transit contract with Ukraine — Deputy PM
The agreement on the supply and transit of gas, which Russia and Ukraine signed in 2019, expires in 2024
Read more
US pressure on Central Asia very dangerous — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s third department of the CIS countries Alexander Sternik, such pressure is categorically unacceptable for the Central Asian countries and for Russia, China and Iran
Read more
Press review: Was Nuland’s Moscow tour productive and Hungary backs Poland in EU standoff
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 14th
Read more
US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is reducing the dollar’s share in its reserve and settlement
Read more
Saudi Arabia proposes Russia to consider gas market cooperation — Novak
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed this issue at the bilateral meeting
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of US warship’s attempt to violate state border
Russia’s top brass reported earlier on Friday that the Russian Navy had thwarted an attempt by a US guided missile destroyer to violate the country’s state border in the Sea of Japan
Read more
International Trade Dispute Resolution forum successfully held on Hainan
Hainan is actively developing a legal framework to protect the interests of businessmen and investors
Read more
Over 2,000 commandos to relocate to Crimea for large-scale drills
Overall, the command of the Southern Military District is set to engage about 8,000 personnel and up to 350 items of armament and military hardware from the combined-arms, air force and air defense armies and its other units and formations
Read more
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
Experiments in the field of liquid breathing had started out with mice
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
Read more
Cutting-edge nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy in late 2022
The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014
Read more
Russian warship thwarts US destroyer’s attempt to violate state border in Sea of Japan
The Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs warned the foreign warship that it was operating in the area closed for shipping due to artillery firings as part of the Russia-China Joint Sea 2021 naval maneuvers
Read more
Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports may set a record with $180 bln in 2021
According to Head of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports will surpass $141 bln - the figure for the entire 2020 already this month
Read more
Oil price may reach $100 per barrel — Novak
Today the price already reaches $83, prices do not stand still, they either go up or down, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said
Read more
Lebanese Army identified Beirut riots instigators, search underway
On Thursday, Shia parties organized a rally near the Beirut City Court building, demanding the resignation of Judge Tarek Bitar, who leads the commission on investigation of the 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut
Read more
Russia ready to work with EU to prevent problems in energy markets — Putin
"What is happening today in the energy markets of Europe is, to a certain extent, a man-made result of short-sighted policy," the Russian President added
Read more
Putin recognizes development of integration in EAEU
The Russian leader noted that "such an important joint project as the Strategic Directions for the Development of Economic Integration until 2025 was being successfully implemented
Read more
Starlink satellites can be used to change flight path of missiles — Roscosmos chief
According to Rogozin, Starlink can also be used to deliver "purely political, and, most likely, anti-Russian content" directly to mobile phones
Read more
There should be no haste to recognize Taliban officially — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the Taliban’s interim government regrettably failed to reflect the entire diversity of Afghan society
Read more
Putin: Russia ready for talks with NATO, but against reporting on national military drills
"It is true that we recently held military drills, the Zapad-2021 [strategic military exercise], and it was a large-scale military exercise. I reiterate that we are holding our [military] exercises on the territory of our own country," the Russian President stressed
Read more
Press review: Saudi Arabia, Iran thaw relations and smartphone shortage looms in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 13th
Read more
Amount of Hainan's used investments on major projects by mid-September reaches $ 8 bln
Since the publication of Hainan's free trade port program in 2020, agreements have been signed on more than major 350 projects
Read more
Over 70 Su-57 fighters to enter operational service with Russian troops by 2027 — Rostec
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to be ready for commissioning in coming days, says Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister said that the future situation with the operation of the pipeline depended on the European regulator
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more