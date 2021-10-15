Israel, Russia share commitment to bringing peace to Middle East, says top diplomat

TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. The quest for peace and stability in the Middle East brings Israel and Russia together, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated on Friday in an article for the Tel-Aviv-based newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth.

"Russia and Israel share a common desire to bring peace and stability to our region (the Middle East — TASS). Israel considers Russia an important partner from a regional and strategic outlook. Iran’s nuclear program, the situation in Syria and other areas of the Middle East - all of these issues are being discussed openly and sincerely among our leaders," Lapid noted.

The Israeli top diplomat thanked the Russian leadership "for having greatly contributed to the understanding and coordination of both countries (Israel and Russia — TASS) on important questions of national security." "These and many other topics provide a solid basis for our relations," he stressed.

"I want to thank [Russian] President Vladimir Putin for advancing relations between our countries and [Russian] Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his long-standing stewardship of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the State of Israel," Lapid added.