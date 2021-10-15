Taliban confirm participation in Moscow consultations on Afghanistan Oct 20

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has confirmed participation in Moscow consultations on Afghanistan due on October 20.

A senior delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the name the Taliban use for their country — TASS) will pay an official visit to Moscow at the invitation of the Russian leadership, Taliban spokesman Wardak al-Hanafi tweeted on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was expecting the arrival of a Taliban delegation next week for consultations on Afghanistan due on October 20. This format was created in 2017 on the basis of a six-party mechanism of consultations by envoys from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.