Russia urges Lebanese politicians to display restraint, common sense — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia has expressed concern over soaring political tensions in Lebanon and called upon all of the country’s political forces to display restraint and common sense, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We hope that the Najib Mikati-led government, which was so hard to form, will cope with this dangerous challenge and prevent a further degradation of the situation in the country," the Foreign Ministry said. "We are calling upon all Lebanese politicians to display restraint and common sense and get back to joint constructive work for the sake of addressing crucial issues on the current national agenda on the basis of mutual respect and without external intervention."

On Thursday, Shi’ite parties staged a rally in front of the court building in Beirut to demand the resignation of judge Tarek Bitar, who leads a panel of inquiry probing into the August 4, 2020, explosion in Beirut’s seaport. The Hezbollah party and its allies blamed Bitar for intentionally politicizing the investigation and warned they would quit the just-formed government, if the judge was not dismissed. Unidentified snipers opened fire on the protesters and military patrols that maintained security. According to the latest reports, seven were killed and more than 30 injured.

The Shi’ite forces blamed the incident on supporters of the Christian party Lebanese Forces. In the meantime, its leadership has strongly denied any complicity and demanded the agencies concerned track down those responsible.

Mikati announced October 15 as a day of mourning for the killed. President Michel Aoun condemned the attempts to fan internal political tensions and promised thorough investigation of the incident. Lebanon’s former prime minister, leader of the oppositional Sunni movement Al Mustaqbal Saad Hariri believes that the current situation is reminiscent of the period of civil war of 1975-1990.