EU to approve new sanctions package against Belarus in November — source

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. A new package of EU sanctions against Belarus will be approved in November, a source in the EU foreign political service told reporters on Friday.

"We are working on the next package of sanctions against Belarus. It will be approved in November," the European diplomat said.

Foreign ministers of EU member states will discuss the situation in Belarus on Monday at their scheduled meeting, the source added.

The EU has already introduced four blocks of personal sanctions against Belarusian administration, Cabinet members, government and law enforcement officials and major businessman. In June 2021, Brussels introduced economic sanctions against Minsk.