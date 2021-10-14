US Deputy Secretary of State to meet with visiting Russian deputy PM

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Thursday, according to a schedule released by the US Department of State on Wednesday evening.

The meeting is scheduled for 13:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time). The talks will be held behind closed doors. No further details were given.

Overchuk arrived in Washington to lead Russia’s delegation to the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG). He is expected to meet with President of the World Bank David Malpass and Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation Makhtar Diop on October 14-15. His program also includes meetings with US administration officials and businessmen.