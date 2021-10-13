Climate agenda should not be used to promote interests of individual countries — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The climate agenda should not become a tool for promoting the economic and political interests of individual countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The climate agenda should not become a tool to advance the economic and political interests of individual countries, together we need to create common, understandable, fair, transparent rules for climate regulation that will operate at the global level," he said.

According to him, these rules "should be based on real concern for the climate, understanding the role and contribution of each country through mutually recognized models, and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions". "It is important to follow the principles of technological neutrality, that is, objectively take into account the carbon footprint of different types of generation. Not many people know about this, but, for example, the carbon footprint of nuclear energy is lower than that of solar energy," the president added.

Putin specified that Russia has unique practical experience in developing and long-term operation of nuclear technologies, including fast reactors, which in the future will allow switching to a closed fuel cycle.