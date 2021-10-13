Attempts to immediately ban nuclear weapons counterproductive — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. A progress in nuclear disarmament is possible only based on consensus, Russian Foreign Ministry Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Acting Deputy Director Konstantin Vorontsov told the UN General Assembly First Committee Wednesday.

"We share the noble goal of a nuclear-free world, and we understand those who advocate the prompt elimination of nuclear weapons," the diplomat said. "However, it is only possible to achieve progress in nuclear disarmament based on consensus and calculated, gradual reductions under the Article 6 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty while maintaining a strategic balance in compliance with the principle of indivisible security. We consider attempts to impose an immediate ban on nuclear weapons to be misguided and counter-productive."

Vorontsov underscored that such actions only worsen the situation, causing deep disagreements within the international community and undermining the foundation of the non-proliferation regime.

"A real progress in nuclear disarmament could be achieved based on consensus, by adhering to the course for gradual, calculated cuts within the context of the Article 6 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the priority of maintenance of the strategic balance, based on the principle of indivisible security," the Russian diplomat underscored.