Administrative barriers for Nord Stream 2 not lifted — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia sees administrative barriers for commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline have not yet been overcome, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"We see administrative barriers are not lifted," the head of state said. "Various issues pertaining to the Third Energy Package in Europe exist, to which this project also subdues; a range of details exists. Administrative barriers are in place. They have not yet been overcome, not lifted," Putin noted.

Putin said that he is aware of the discussion between German authorities and Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project. "The German regulator is to make the relevant decision," the Russian leader said. "They have not made the decision yet," he noted.