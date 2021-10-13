Kiev government should stop accusing self-proclaimed republics of terrorism — opposition

KIEV, October 13. /TASS/. Chairman of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party’s Political Council Viktor Medvedchuk believes that the Kiev government should stop accusing the self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk of terrorism if it wants to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"All Verkhovna Rada’s [Ukrainian parliament’s] requests to put them on the [international] list of terrorist organizations, to recognize them as terrorist organizations have failed," he said, commenting on the Kiev government’s attempts to recognize DPR and LPR as terrorist organizations at the international level. "International organizations worldwide, such as the UN and the OSCE realize perfectly well that as soon as this happens, the return of Donbass to Ukraine and of Ukraine to Donbass will become impossible."

"This is why I think that this must be avoided by all means, because we are interested in restoring territorial integrity <…> and we must do our best to achieve that, to establish peace," he added.

Efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Donbass are based on the Minsk Agreements, which particularly include moves to declare a ceasefire, withdraw weapons, declare amnesty, restore economic ties and carry out a constitutional reform in Ukraine through dialogue with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), aimed at decentralizing power and providing a special status to certain districts in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. However, the negotiation process has stalled because of Kiev’s refusal to fulfill the political provisions of the Minsk accords.

None of the political provisions has been fulfilled, including the constitutional reform and adoption of laws on special status and local elections in Donbass. Instead, Kiev demands that DPR and LPR cede their control over certain sections of the Russian-Ukrainian border, ignoring the fact that, according to the Minsk agreements, this should happen only after local elections.