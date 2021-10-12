US shows no readiness to restore embassy personnel to original strength — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow sees no wish on Washington's part to restore the personnel of its diplomatic mission in Russia to the existing ceiling of 455, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday following talks with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

"In this field there are very few reasons for optimism. We do not feel the Americans' readiness to restore the operation of its diplomatic mission in Russia to an acceptable level, in other words, to raise its strength to the ceiling of 455 that was established for them several years ago," he said.

"Instead, they continue speculations about what they say is a discrepancy in the number of personnel not in their favor. In doing so they forget or intentionally ignore the fact that in their territory they have not only our embassy and two consulates, but also the permanent UN mission," Ryabkov said.

He stressed that the Russian side had repeatedly urged the Americans to get back to reality on all these issues and was now calling on them once again to come to terms.

"It remains to be seen what will come of the consultations that will be conducted, as we hope, by our people and the American officials responsible for bilateral issues without great delays," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov and Nuland had more than one and half hours of talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. Nuland will stay in Russia on a visit till October 13. She is to hold meetings with the Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yuri Uhakov and deputy chief of the presidential staff Dmitry Kozak.

Diplomatic presence issues

Earlier, a group of US senators from both parties asked President Joe Biden to take prompt measures to increase the staff of the US embassy in Moscow and to expel 300 Russian diplomats, if Russia refused. The Russians Foreign Ministry has told TASS that there are not so many Russian diplomats in the United States.

In response to the anti-Russian sanctions that Washington announced in April and another expulsion of Russian diplomats Moscow imposed restrictions on the US embassy's opportunities to hire Russians or citizens of third countries. Starting from August 1 the US embassy has had a staff of 120 - the smallest over a period of five years.