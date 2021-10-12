Lavrov derides UK tabloid’s ‘unfounded’ claims of Russia ‘stealing’ AstraZeneca formula

NUR-SULTAN, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday that claims trotted out by UK media of Russia having allegedly stolen AstraZeneca’s coronavirus jab formula are unfounded.

"I don’t think anyone will take these unfounded accusations [by the UK media against Russia] seriously, there have already been many baseless accusations," he said.

The top diplomat added that he had not heard these accusations against Russia, and also recalled that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in many cases had produced negative side effects, particularly thrombosis (blood-clotting).

"No such cases have occurred with Sputnik V. I think that everyone who is interested will draw conclusions for themselves," the foreign minister added.

On October 10, The Sun, a well-known UK tabloid, published an article that claimed that Russian intelligence services allegedly received information about the formula of the vaccine developed by UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca and later used it to create Russia’s Sputnik V jab.