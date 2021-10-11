Russian senior diplomat Morgulov to represent Russia at G20 summit on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will lead the Russian delegation to the extraordinary Group of Twenty summit on Afghanistan due to be held on October 12, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov," the source said.

The G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan will be held in a videoconference format on October 12. The initiative to organize a G20 summit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops came from Italy, which currently holds the presidency of the Group of Twenty. Rome insists that Russia, China, and Turkey be involved in the problem settlement effort.