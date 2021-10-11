Afghanistan unlikely to lean on Russia as China, Pakistan hold stronger positions — expert

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Afghanistan will hardly lean on Russia, despite Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid’s statement about the intention to develop relations with Moscow, considering that China and Pakistan have greater influence in that country, Director General of the Russian Council for International Affairs Andrei Kortunov told TASS on Monday.

"The conclusions that Afghanistan will focus on relations with Russia on the foreign policy track would be a little premature because in any case other international players, whose positions are no weaker and probably even stronger than those of Russia, are present there," the Russian expert said.

"If we speak about the economic dimension, then it is necessary to take China into account and its interest in this sphere in Afghanistan, with its plans of using the republic for promoting its projects, in particular, the One Belt One Road transport corridor," Kortunov explained.

"If we speak about the political dimension, then the Taliban have political ties with Pakistan. Although the relations are complex and generally the Taliban is not a marionette in the hands of Islamabad, Pakistan’s presence is, nonetheless, significant," the expert pointed out.

In the expert’s opinion, Russia sets quite limited tasks for itself in the Afghan direction, namely, preventing the spread of instability to Central Asia and thwarting refugee flows into the region. Moscow is also interested in shutting down drug trafficking from Afghanistan into Central Asia and further to Russia.

As the expert pointed out, the Russian side has brought its position to the notice of Afghans and received formal assurances from the Taliban that Moscow’s interests would be observed. However, it is difficult to say yet to what extent the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) will be able to control the situation in the republic, especially amid the continued worsening of the economic situation, and honor its commitments.

The expert noted the effective work of Russian diplomats on Afghanistan. "We should give Russian diplomacy its due - it has substantially prepared for the rise of the Taliban to power and generally still holds quite strong positions in the Afghan direction, especially if we compare Russia with Western countries, which have largely lost these positions," Kortunov said.