MOSCOW, October 11. / TASS /. The prospect of contacts between Moscow and Kiev at the highest level remains unclear since the modalities and status of the previous agreements have not changed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready for such a dialogue as soon as an appropriate agenda emerged.

"The modalities, as well as the status of previous agreements, remain unchanged, so no prospects are seen yet. Although, the president has repeatedly declared readiness for such a dialogue," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

"As we have said earlier, such talks would be impossible since there is no understanding of what should be on the agenda," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman also mentioned an article by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev for the Kommersant newspaper, where he touched upon these issues. "This is certainly a very significant publication by Dmitry Medvedev in a reputable newspaper. Indeed, many things are called by their proper names. We have repeatedly addressed at different levels the difficulties of restoring dialogue due to the fact that previous agreements are not being fulfilled by the Ukrainian leadership," the spokesman went on to say. "In this regard, everything that Dmitry Medvedev has written is absolutely in line with what has already been voiced at different levels," Peskov noted.

Medvedev's article entitled ‘Why contacts with current Ukrainian administration are pointless,’ was published on Monday in the Kommersant newspaper. The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council views relations with Ukraine’s current authorities as senseless and even harmful since they regularly change their position and constantly "compete in talking nonsense." The article indicates that the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky changed his political and moral orientation, starting to serve the most unscrupulous nationalist forces.