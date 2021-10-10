West too engrossed in intrigues against Russia causing crisis in EU - diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The West is too engrossed in intrigues against Russia and it explains the current crises, including the energy one. And it is high time for it to admit it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Maybe, our Western colleagues will finally be able to admit frankly, without our hints, that they are too engrossed in intrigues," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She noted that the numerous analytical institutions set up in NATO and EU countries to counter Russia should better now "think about what was the cause of the crisis." "Then, they will see what has been going on there over the past decade, namely inventing mythical threats from Russia and lack of understanding of the risks they are facing in all spheres of life. It applies to international terrorism, migration policy, reckless interferences into domestic affairs, energy spheres," she said.

"All rests on a silly political intrigue, which is not based on scientific analysis. Intrigues have always been in international affairs, but, anyway, they should be based on the understanding of the situation," she added.

It was reported on Wednesday that the gas price in Europe hit a historic maximum of more than $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters but went down by the end of the day to $1,450 per 1,000 cubic meters. The reductions continued on the following day to $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gazprom Board Chairman Alexei Miller said earlier that the lag in gas injection into European underground storage facilities and the growing demand for gas have led to record prices, the value of which may be exceeded in the near future.