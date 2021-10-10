Two coalitions in Czech parliament announce plans to form cabinet

PRAGUE, October 10. /TASS/. Two coalitions that made it into the Czech parliament announced plans to jointly form the country’s cabinet, the leaders of the five political parties comprising them have announced.

The right-wing coalition Together, which comprises the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), the TOP09 Party and the Christian Democratic Union-Czechoslovak People’s Party (KDU-CSL) will team up with the coalition of the liberal Pirate party and the centrist Mayors party (STAN).

"Today [on Saturday] we conducted first negotiations after the elections, during which the majority of Czech citizens voted to change the republic’s policies. As a result, our five parties adopted a memorandum to declare their plans of forming a government of the majority," said leader of the Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala, nominated by the coalition to the post of the prime minister.

Fiala said he would request Czech President Milos Zeman to entrust him with forming the cabinet of ministers. The cabinet, if formed, will have the backing of 108 out of the 200 lawmakers in the parliament’s lower chamber.

"We realize our responsibility and therefore declare our determination to create the republic’s government together. In this regard, we request the Czech president to entrust Petr Fiala with conducting negotiations on forming this government. We declare that none [of party leaders who signed the memorandum] will engage in talks with any other political force. Our negotiations will continue in the coming days," the chairman of the Civic Democratic Party said.