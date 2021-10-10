Work of Austria’s coalition government to continue — Green Party leader

VIENNA, October 10. /TASS/. The joint work of Austria’s coalition government, comprising the Austrian People’s Party and the Green Party, will continue after the resignation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Green Party leader Werner Kogler has said.

Kogler described resignation of Kurz as a "correct and important step for the government’s further cooperation and responsibility to Austria."

"We considered several future scenarios, and chose the one that we suggested to our coalition partner, the People’s Party of Austria (OVP). OVP proposed Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg to the post of the chancellor. This means that we can continue the government’s work on the basis of the governmental program. It contains many important projects for people of Austria," Kogler told reporters in Vienna.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced at a news conference on Saturday he had decided to step down in the wake of an ongoing investigation into his alleged complicity in bribery and breach of trust. Kurz suggested that President Alexander Van der Bellen should appoint Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg as acting head of government. Kurz will remain the leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party and will take a seat at the National Council (the lower house of parliament).

Kurz found himself under strong pressure from the opposition and media due to an investigation launched against him and members of his inner circle on suspicion of breach of trust and corruption. On October 6, searches were held at the headquarters of his party, the People’s Party of Austria (OVP), as well as the federal chancellor’s office and the finance ministry. Investigators suspect that budget funds were allocated from the Finance Ministry under fraudulent documents in 2016-2018, to finance news stories benefitting Kurz and his party by the ·sterreich media corporation. Kurz denied those accusations. His party says the controversy was orchestrated by their political opponents.