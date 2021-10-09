Taliban delegation meets with US diplomats in Qatar

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) delegation met with US diplomats in Doha for the first time since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported Saturday.

"The delegation of the [Taliban] held talks with its US colleagues in the Qatari capital city of Doha. The contacts will continue today and also tomorrow," Al Jazeera quotes Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as saying. "During the conversation, we focused all our attention on the humanitarian aid [to Kabul] and implementation of the Doha agreement [between Washington and the Taliban]."

Besides, the Taliban representative underscored that the movement "offered the US side to open new page [in relations] between Kabul and Washington," but urged the Americans to "respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan and not interfere in its internal affairs."

At the same time, according to Muttaqi, the US diplomat promised to provide Covid vaccine to the Afghan people.

The Taliban also plan to meet with the EU delegation in Doha shortly, the Acting Foreign Minister added.