US court postpones sentencing Russian citizen for cybercrime until October 14

NEW YORK, October 9. /TASS/. The Eastern District Court of Michigan has rescheduled the sentencing of a Russian citizen Aleksandr Grichishkin for cybercrime for October 14, according to materials submitted to the court’s electronic database on Friday.

He was arrested in the US in February 2020. US authorities accuse him of organizing a hacking group. The criminal case also involves Andrei Skvortsov of Russia as well as Aleksandr Skorodumov of Lithuania and Pavel Stassi of Estonia. According to the investigation, from 2008 to 2015, they provided hosting services which were used by cybercriminals to distribute malware and attack financial institutions and victims throughout the United States. On March 4, Grichishkin made a plea bargain.