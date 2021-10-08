Japan to keep in place strict border control over COVID pandemic — ambassador

VOLGOGRAD, October 8. /TASS/. The incidence of the coronavirus infection is decreasing in Japan but strict border control will remain in place, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki said in an interview with TASS.

According to the Japanese diplomat, tourism is a sphere with big potential, despite the impact of the pandemic. "The number of coronavirus cases in Japan is gradually going down and the emergencies situation regime was lifted in our country on September 30," he noted. "But we must continue to be cautious, so, strict border measures are still in place in Japan."

According to Kozuki, it is difficult to say when Japan will lift restrictions for foreigners. "But I hope that the day when people of both countries can freely visit each other will come soon," he added.