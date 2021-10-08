Polish foreign ministry summons Belarusian diplomat over situation at border — agency

WARSAW, October 8. /TASS/. Poland’s foreign ministry on Friday summoned Belarusian Charge d’Affaires Alexander Chesnovsky to discuss the migration situation at the border, Polish Press Agency reported.

More than 14,000 migrants have reportedly tried to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus since August. Most of the attempts were stopped by border guards. More than 1,800 illegal migrants have been detained and placed in special centers in Poland. According to the Polish authorities, around 50 of them are linked with terrorist organizations and criminal groups and pose a threat to the country.

Warsaw places responsibility for the situation on Belarus, which, as the Polish side claims, receives migrants and then sends them across the border to Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, seeking to provoke a migration crisis in Europe.

Poland offered humanitarian assistance for migrants in Belarus but Minsk slammed this step as populist rhetoric and accused Poland of "shoving" migrants with children into Belarus and imposing a state of emergency in the border regions to conceal it.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in late May that his country had served as a barrier to the flows of illegal migrants to the European Union but, given the current ramped-up Western political pressure against Belarus, Minsk warned that it could stop performing this function.