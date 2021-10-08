Coronavirus vaccines should not lie idle in warehouses — official

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian authorities should keep an eye on coronavirus vaccines not sitting idle in storage and on the sensible distribution of available pharmaceuticals, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting on Friday.

"It is also important to monitor that pharmaceuticals do not lie idle in warehouses, that the existing free stock is rebalanced within the framework of using them inside the country and in deliveries of domestic vaccines to the external market," Medvedev said.

This is particularly important when taking into account that Russia has export commitments on vaccines to 57 countries, the official said. This refers to over 100 mln of full doses," he added.