Negotiations on mutual recognition of COVID certificates go slowly — official

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The negotiating process between Russia and other countries on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates is slow, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting on Friday.

"Our country repeatedly urged partners in the Group of Twenty to mutually recognize vaccination certificates. The negotiating process on this topic is progressing slowly," Medvedev said.

Registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine by WHO is underway now, the official said. "Certain countries recognize Russian vaccines but on a case by case basis," Medvedev noted. "This also creates certain problems because we actually have more than one vaccine," he added.