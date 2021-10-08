Russia registered no deaths related to COVID vaccination — healthcare watchdog

MAKHACHKALA, October 8. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) has not registered a single death, related to the coronavirus vaccination, the agency’s head Irina Seryogina told TASS Friday.

"There is an automated system called ‘Pharmaconadzor,’ and all Russian medics file the information about side effects after the immunization in it. As of today, we have not registered a single death due to vaccination. We urge all medics to file all information they have on reactions to the vaccination in this system, which exists in all European countries. Thanks to this information about side effects, we fine-tune the prescriptions for medicines and vaccines. There have been no deaths after the application of a vaccine," she said during her visit to a perinatal center in Makhachkala.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that the vaccination is the only way to protect people from the coronavirus.

According to the federal statistics, a total of 7,717,356 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Russia, with 6,819,796 recoveries and 214,485 deaths.