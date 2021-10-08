Coronavirus situation in Russia is extremely tense and escalates, health minister

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The situation with coronavirus in Russia remains extremely tense and keeps on deteriorating, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Friday.

"The situation with coronavirus in the country has remained extremely tense and escalated so far," he said while visiting the Kursk regional clinical hospital.

From the start of the outbreak, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 236.8 mln, with over 4.8 mln deaths. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has registered 7,717,356 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 6,819,796 recoveries, with 214,485 fatalities. The Russian government launched an Internet hotline to keep the public informed on the coronavirus situation throughout the country.