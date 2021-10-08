China invited to Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. Chinese government received an invitation to the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday.

"China has already received the invitation and is engaging in consultations with all sides, including Russia," he said, adding that China supports all formats and international efforts on stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov announced that Russia invited the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement representatives to take part in the Moscow format meeting on October 20.

The Moscow format was established in 2017, based on a mechanism of consultations between representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India.